A photo published by the Finnish Border Guard of the damaged Russian cargo ship in a location given as the Gulf of Finland, Saturday, Nov 21, 2026. FINNISH BORDER GUARD/Handout via REUTERS

A photo published by the Finnish Border Guard of the damaged Russian cargo ship in a location given as the Gulf of Finland, Saturday, Nov 21, 2026. FINNISH BORDER GUARD/Handout via REUTERS

A Russian cargo ship with links to the military was hit by drones and caught fire in the Baltic Sea on Saturday in what Finland said was likely an attack by Ukraine, and the vessel later drifted into Finnish waters.

The 16-member crew of the Sparta II evacuated onto lifeboats, then to a nearby Russian ship, and is on its way back to Russia, Finnish Border Guard Commander Ilja Iljin told public broadcaster Yle late on Saturday.

Ukraine has sent waves of military drones towards Russia's northwest Leningrad region this year, including some that strayed into the airspace of the Baltic region, leading to fears that the war was affecting NATO territory.

"It is likely that Ukraine ... is behind (the attack)," Finnish armed forces spokesperson Aki-Mauri Huhtinen told a press conference, adding it was not clear why the vessel had been targeted.

The ship, bound for Russian exclave Kaliningrad, was damaged in international waters west of Russia's Gogland island, Finland's Defence Forces said, corroborating an earlier account by Russian officials.

The blaze was ongoing late on Saturday and Finland is leading the rescue operation as the ship is at anchor in its waters, although Russian vessels may eventually tow the wreckage home, Finnish authorities said.

A Russian helicopter was suspected of briefly violating Finnish airspace during the rescue operation, said Mikko Simola, commander of the Gulf of Finland Coast Guard.

'War Is Spilling Over'

Helsinki said it had introduced temporary aviation and maritime restrictions in the eastern Gulf of Finland to protect civilians and allow authorities to operate if drones needed to be intercepted.

"The war is spilling over into our neighbouring areas. Finnish authorities are handling the situation in the Gulf of Finland, where a drone strike has hit a Russian merchant vessel. Ukraine has the right to fight against the aggressor," Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said on X.

Swedish combat aircraft, operating under Finnish command, took part in safeguarding Finland's and NATO's territorial integrity following the incident, Sweden's Defence Minister Pal Jonson said.

Finland and Sweden are NATO's newest member states, joining the military alliance in 2023 and 2024, respectively, in response to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

"The consequences of fighting Russia's aggression have reached the Baltic Sea. Another signal for the aggressor to stop. But nothing will stop us from supporting Ukraine," Estonia's Prime Minister Kristen Michal wrote on X.

Estonia sent a navy vessel to assist in the rescue operation, including firefighting and pollution response, its government said.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Russia's embassy in Helsinki did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The vessel is subject to US sanctions and is linked to Russian shipping company Oboronlogistika, according to the US Treasury Department.

Oboronlogistika provides logistics services for the Russian Defence Ministry, according to the company's website.

"At the moment, there is no confirmed information about what cargo is on board, but it cannot be ruled out that there is military materiel on board," Iljin of the Finnish Border Guard said.

Russia Says Drones Shot Down Over Leningrad Region

Leningrad region Governor Aleksandr Drozdenko said on Telegram that a cargo vessel had been attacked by two drones in international waters about 3 nautical miles from Russia's border.

Drozdenko also said 80 drones had been shot down over the Leningrad region overnight.

Finland's military said last week it had detected a strike on a Russian warship in the same area during a wave of Ukrainian drone attacks on the Leningrad region.

Kaliningrad Governor Alexei Besprozvannykh said the incident posed no threat to supplies to the region.

Kaliningrad, which lies between Poland and Lithuania, has periodically been a flashpoint between Russia and NATO and the European Union.

Russia has previously described attacks on its commercial vessels outside its territorial waters as acts of terrorism and maritime piracy.

The Sparta II is a 121-metre (397-foot) Russian-flagged cargo vessel owned by Oboronlogistika that left St Petersburg on Friday, according to LSEG data.

The Gulf of Finland is a narrow arm of the Baltic Sea between Finland and Estonia that extends east to St Petersburg. Gogland lies in the eastern Gulf of Finland.