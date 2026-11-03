Finland offers singles a free trip, a tasting menu and a blind date

What if finding love came with a taste of Finland?

The world's happiest country is inviting international singles to share a winter dinner with local food lovers in a bid to showcase its culinary traditions.

Visit Finland, the country’s travel promotion body, said in a media statement that guests will sit down to a candlelit tasting menu drawn from Finland’s “most guarded culinary traditions”, opposite local singles and fellow food lovers.

It calls the event an unprecedented destination dining experience.

Applicants can apply at FinnishDinnerDate.com to be one of 16 singles at two group dinners, in Helsinki and in Tampere in the Lakeland region, in February 2027.

Applications close on Tuesday, Nov 10, at 11:59am Finnish time (3:59pm Bangladesh time).

The experience, called “Have Some Finnish”, will pair guests with like-minded singles over candlelit tasting menus featuring Finnish culinary traditions, the statement says.

The campaign draws inspiration from Finland's viral “Sinkkukori”, or “single basket”, trend, in which pink grocery baskets signal that shoppers are open to meeting someone.

Chef Adele Kinnunen, head chef at Cafe Savoy, will create the Helsinki menu, while Chef Henry Tikkanen, restaurateur of Gosta and a former Finnish Chef of the Year, will prepare the Lakeland menu in Tampere.

The initiative builds on Finland's Official Tasting menus, introduced in early 2026 to showcase the country's cuisine through regional food, stories, landscapes and traditions.