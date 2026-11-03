November 03, 2026

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business & Economy
Features
Others
Recent News

Finland offers singles a free trip, a tasting menu and a blind date

Applications are open online for a seat at one of two group dinners next February

Finland offers singles a free trip, a tasting menu and a blind date
Photo: Visit Finland

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 03 Nov 2026, 11:24 AM

Updated : 03 Nov 2026, 11:25 AM

What if finding love came with a taste of Finland?

The world's happiest country is inviting international singles to share a winter dinner with local food lovers in a bid to showcase its culinary traditions.

Visit Finland, the country’s travel promotion body, said in a media statement that guests will sit down to a candlelit tasting menu drawn from Finland’s “most guarded culinary traditions”, opposite local singles and fellow food lovers.

It calls the event an unprecedented destination dining experience.

Image

Applicants can apply at FinnishDinnerDate.com to be one of 16 singles at two group dinners, in Helsinki and in Tampere in the Lakeland region, in February 2027.

Applications close on Tuesday, Nov 10, at 11:59am Finnish time (3:59pm Bangladesh time).

The experience, called “Have Some Finnish”, will pair guests with like-minded singles over candlelit tasting menus featuring Finnish culinary traditions, the statement says.

The campaign draws inspiration from Finland's viral “Sinkkukori”, or “single basket”, trend, in which pink grocery baskets signal that shoppers are open to meeting someone.

Chef Adele Kinnunen, head chef at Cafe Savoy, will create the Helsinki menu, while Chef Henry Tikkanen, restaurateur of Gosta and a former Finnish Chef of the Year, will prepare the Lakeland menu in Tampere.

The initiative builds on Finland's Official Tasting menus, introduced in early 2026 to showcase the country's cuisine through regional food, stories, landscapes and traditions.

Related Stories
PM returns home from Japan
PM returns home from Japan
‘Neither wanted to hang up’, Kremlin aide says of Putin-Trump call
‘Neither wanted to hang up’, Kremlin aide says of Putin-Trump call
7 chefs, 34 restaurants from British food industry honoured at 2026 Currylife Awards
7 chefs, 34 restaurants from British food industry honoured at 2026 Currylife Awards
McDonald's hit with class action
McDonald&#039;s hit with class action
Read More
Jamaat leader Akhtaruzzaman freed from jail
Jamaat leader Akhtaruzzaman freed from jail
Indian national killed as two helicopters collide in Nepal
Indian national killed as two helicopters collide in Nepal
Police tear-gas garment workers off Ashulia road
Police tear-gas garment workers off Ashulia road
Finland offers free trip for singles
Finland offers free trip for singles
Read More
Opinion

Farzana Islam Rume

Why rural Bangladesh needs One Health approach
Farzana Islam Rume

Tirthankar Bandyopadhyay

Remembering Toufique, the mentor and friend
Tirthankar Bandyopadhyay

Md Hasnain

Are we doing enough to save our soil?
Md Hasnain

Sabir Mustafa

Trump’s political legacy hangs in the balance
Sabir Mustafa
Read More