October 10, 2026

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business & Economy
Features
Others
Recent News

Neither Putin nor Trump wanted to hang up first, Kremlin aide says after 'very friendly' call

The leaders discussed the Ukraine war and agreed on Russian diesel supplies to the US and global markets

Neither Putin nor Trump wanted to hang up first, Kremlin aide says after &#039;very friendly&#039; call
US President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin shake hands as they meet in Helsinki, Finland Jul 16, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters

Published : 10 Oct 2026, 08:46 PM

Updated : 10 Oct 2026, 08:46 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump had a “very substantive and friendly” conversation on Friday, with neither leader wanting to end the call first, Russian news agency Interfax quoted a Kremlin aide as saying on Saturday.

The call lasted an hour and a half, Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov said.

“Neither wanted to be the first to hang up,” he said. “They hung up simultaneously, literally at the same time.”

During the conversation, the presidents agreed that Russia would supply diesel to the US and global markets to help lower fuel prices, prompting an unexpected temporary easing of US sanctions on Russian fuel.

The move has dismayed Ukraine. President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the diesel deal after news of the call emerged on Friday, calling it a “weak decision” and “an investment in a war that must be ended”.

The Kremlin said most of the conversation focused on efforts to resolve the war in Ukraine. Putin also played down the likelihood of three-way peace talks resuming soon.

Kyiv is relying on US support in negotiations to end the conflict, which began with Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022. Western countries imposed sanctions, including restrictions on Russian energy imports, after the invasion.

Efforts to end the fighting have so far stalled, partly over Russia’s demand for four Ukrainian regions that it does not fully control.

On Friday, negotiators from the US, Ukraine and European countries held talks in Miami aimed at reaching agreement on a unified peace proposal in the coming weeks that could be presented to Russia, according to a person familiar with the discussions.

Related Stories
Why is Trump turning to Russia for diesel?
Why is Trump turning to Russia for diesel?
Trump strikes diesel deal with Putin
Trump strikes diesel deal with Putin
Putin orders army expansion
Putin orders army expansion
Russia poses no threat to France, Europe: Kremlin
Russia poses no threat to France, Europe: Kremlin
Read More
Apple to break its touchscreen Mac taboo: report
Apple to break its touchscreen Mac taboo: report
Rahmat, Malik fifties blunt Bangladesh’s attack
Rahmat, Malik fifties blunt Bangladesh’s attack
Abbas postpones Palestinian elections until September 2027
Abbas postpones Palestinian elections until September 2027
‘Neither wanted to hang up’, Kremlin aide says of Putin-Trump call
‘Neither wanted to hang up’, Kremlin aide says of Putin-Trump call
Read More
Opinion

Julian Francis

A voice to stories others feared to tell
Julian Francis

Shahed Alam

Can high spectrum price ensure an inclusive digital future?
Shahed Alam

Jamie McGeever

Can Wall Street keep partying while bond markets burn?
Jamie McGeever

Debarati Guha

The friend who crossed borders for me
Debarati Guha
Read More