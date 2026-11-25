Fresh unrest has erupted in the Savar and Ashulia industrial belts after the minimum wage for garment workers was set at Tk 17,000.

Workers demanding a minimum wage of Tk 30,000 clashed with police while trying to block a road in Hemayetpur on Wednesday.

Nine factories also declared a general holiday amid the unrest and fears of further unrest.

Workers joined their shifts in the morning but walked out shortly afterwards and tried to block the Hemayetpur-Singair road.

Police fired tear gas shells to bring the situation under control, said Md Mominul Islam Bhuiyan, superintendent of Industrial Police-1.

[Updates to follow]