The Bangladesh Rowing Federation (BRF) and the Malta Rowing Federation have agreed to establish an international exchange programme and a framework for technical cooperation.

The deal followed formal talks between their presidents, Shoeb Chowdhury and Joseph Grima.

During the bilateral meeting, the two leaders reviewed the ongoing initiatives of their organisations and discussed strategies for developing competitive rowing in both countries.

Drawing on Malta’s 450-year rowing heritage, the Malta Rowing Federation has agreed to provide institutional and technical support to its Bangladeshi counterpart.

A Maltese team is likely to visit Bangladesh first, with a Bangladeshi rowing contingent set to travel to Malta afterwards.

The Maltese federation also committed to assisting in the modernisation of Bangladesh's rowing infrastructure, training methods and competitive standards.

Dr K Jesmin Chowdhury, chief editor of The Asian Age, and Marilyn Casha, a Maltese physician, were also present at the meeting.

Later, the president of the Malta Rowing Federation hosted a dinner reception.