FILE PHOTO: Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, reacts to a video at his keynote address at CES in Las Vegas, Nevada, US Jan 7, 2018. REUTERS

FILE PHOTO: Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, reacts to a video at his keynote address at CES in Las Vegas, Nevada, US Jan 7, 2018. REUTERS

Nvidia's reinstated CEO Jensen Huang told employees on Tuesday that he had violated some of the company's code of conduct and made "some terrible mistakes," one person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Addressing staff at an hour-long ‌all-hands meeting at Nvidia's headquarters in Santa Clara, California — a day after he returned as head of the company he co-founded three decades ago — Huang said it was untrue that he had been reinstated because of pressure from US President Donald Trump on the board, the person said.

Huang said he was in therapy and acknowledged it was not acceptable to have violated aspects of Nvidia's code of conduct, the person said.

Nvidia's shares closed 5.9 percent lower as the historic rally sparked on Monday by Huang's reinstatement lost steam, with investors refocusing on the political and governance risks surrounding his return.

His resignation last week over revelations of extramarital affairs, one with an alleged Chinese spy, roiled markets and unsettled the AI ecosystem reliant on the chipmaker's technology and funding. Trump took credit for bringing back Huang.

Huang apologised while disagreeing with reports that he had been an abusive boss, the New York Times reported, citing a livestream of the meeting it had reviewed.

Huang also rejected claims that he returned because he was a "tech bro" and "above the law," and said he returned because Nvidia's board had evaluated facts and was assured that there was no threat to national security, NYT and Bloomberg News reported.

Nvidia said in a statement on Monday that based on US government input, the board was confident that "Huang's reinstatement poses no national security risk," a claim backed by Trump in an interview with CNBC.

US lawmakers from both parties sharply criticised Nvidia's decision, saying Congress should scrutinise the circumstances surrounding Huang's return.

"The reinstatement itself raises as many questions as it answers. His return removes a major uncertainty, but what it leaves behind is an overhang on how Nvidia's governance is viewed," said Dan Sheehan, director of portfolio management at Telos Wealth Advisors.

"There are also questions... about how involved the government will be in Nvidia, and about governance of conduct internally given the stance the reinstatement implicitly took. Those don't get resolved by a soaring stock price."

In an interview with ‌the New York Post, Trump said that he's willing to pardon Huang if necessary but that he believes the reinstalled Nvidia CEO should be fine without one.

Trump also told the New York Post that Nvidia's success was essential to the US retaining an edge in AI and that he's even open to the company giving the American government an equity stake, noting Intel handed more than 10 percent of its stake last year.

"I thought about it. I said, 'You know, maybe I should do it,' but I didn't bring it up at this point. It's probably not too late," Trump told the New York Post.

Nvidia and the White House could not immediately be reached for comment outside regular business hours.

Under The Scanner

Both Huang and Nvidia are facing a host of state and federal probes and reviews, including from the FBI, the Justice Department and the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

A public Senate hearing is set for Dec 3, where Huang is due to testify, while the board's own investigations into potential foreign intelligence efforts, national security and export controls are still under way.

"Now that the dust is beginning to settle, people are ⁠taking a more critical look at (Nvidia's) decision... They (board) put themselves at a tremendous ethical and legal risk by the decision they made," said Peter Andersen, founder of Andersen Capital Management.

Huang's upcoming testimony is also an "enormous risk to the company," he said.

The surge on Monday propelled Nvidia back into second place among the world's most valuable companies, behind Apple, although the stock remains almost 31 percent below its Oct 6 record high.

AI-related companies, including chipmakers and data-center stocks, rose sharply as well, while the benchmark S&P 500 added more than $2.8 trillion in market value.

"As incredible as Monday was, I don't take it as a sign we're out of the woods ... a market that can rise $3 trillion on one headline can fall just as fast on another," Telos' Sheehan said.