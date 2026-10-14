India's 'cockroach' movement leaders detained in jail for five days, party says

Saurav Das, chief spokesperson of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), speaks next to Ashutosh Ranka, co-convenner of CJP, during a press conference at the Press Club of India following their release, amid protests demanding the resignation of India's Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, in New Delhi, India, Oct 11, 2026. Photo: Reuters

Saurav Das, chief spokesperson of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), speaks next to Ashutosh Ranka, co-convenner of CJP, during a press conference at the Press Club of India following their release, amid protests demanding the resignation of India's Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, in New Delhi, India, Oct 11, 2026. Photo: Reuters

An Indian court ordered that two leaders of the youth-led Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) be detained in jail for five days, the party said on Wednesday, a day after they scaled barricades to enter a historic site popular for protests and chanted slogans demanding the election chief's resignation.

The detentions risk triggering fresh protests by youth supporters at a time when opposition groups and student bodies are holding almost daily demonstrations to demand commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over voter list revisions that critics say favour Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The Election Commission has denied favouring any party and said wrongly deleted voters can re-enrol, while the BJP has accused rivals of trying to undermine democracy by wrongly questioning legitimate electoral processes.

CJP leaders Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das were among about a dozen people who jumped barricades on Tuesday to enter the grounds of the Jantar Mantar open air observatory in Delhi's central business district.

Police said this week that the site -- previously designated for demonstrations -- was no longer an official protest venue.

Das and Ranka were sent to prison on grounds including violation of a bond which had secured their release from an earlier detention on the weekend, their lawyer Abhisht Hela told reporters.

"Delhi Police said they had violated their bond, and that they could do this again...that what they have done is a violation of law," he said.

Will not be Frightened, CJP Says

CJP leader Ajinkya Shinde, who was released on a personal bond, said the party would not be "frightened" by its leaders' imprisonment.

"We will put an end to this dictatorial government," he said.

Delhi Police did not respond to a request for comment.

The 'cockroach' movement has mobilised protests in recent months against issues ranging from government school infrastructure to jobs and is among Modi and his BJP's biggest political challenges in his 12 years in power.

A weeks-long sit-in by its supporters at Jantar Mantar earlier this year forced Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over exam paper leaks.

The recent demonstrations erupted after the Indian Express newspaper reported that Kumar's two deputies raised several concerns internally about the changes, registration procedures and digital systems.

The revisions, which started last year, removed over 130 million names – more than the population of Japan – from voter lists, including 28 million who died, 63 million who relocated, and 30 million who could not be traced.

Opposition parties allege the deletions disproportionately affect Muslims and other minorities, who are unlikely to support the Hindu nationalist ruling party — allegations the poll panel and BJP reject.