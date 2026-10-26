Cyclone Arnab forms over Bay, may intensify into very severe cyclonic storm

A deep depression over the east-central Bay of Bengal and adjoining southeast Bay has moved northwestwards, intensified and developed into Cyclone Arnab, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) says.

In a special bulletin on Monday, the Met Office said the cyclone was now located over the east-central Bay and adjoining west-central Bay.

The name “Arnab” was proposed by Bangladesh. The word means sea or ocean.

The naming process in the North Indian Ocean region, covering the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea, involves 13 countries under the World Meteorological Organization.

They are Bangladesh, India, Iran, the Maldives, Myanmar, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates and Yemen.

The Met Office said the cyclone was centred at 6am on Monday about 820km southwest of Chattogram port, 745km southwest of Cox’s Bazar port, 785km south of Mongla port and 745km south of Payra port.

It is likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a severe cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay by around midnight on Monday, according to the Met Office.

The storm may then move northwestwards, intensify further into a very severe cyclonic storm and cross India’s Andhra coast on Wednesday.

The maximum sustained wind speed within 54km of the cyclone centre is about 62kmph, rising to 88 kmph in gusts or squalls, the Met Office said.

The sea is very rough near the cyclone centre.

The BMD has advised the maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra to hoist distant warning signal No. 2.

Fishing boats and trawlers in the North Bay have also been advised to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution until further notice.