An 18-month-old boy has died following a fire caused by a gas leak in Dhaka's Kathalbagan, a day after his mother succumbed to her injuries.

The toddler, RS Rahman, passed away at 5:30am on Saturday at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka, according to the institute's resident surgeon Sultan Mahmud Shikder.

Doctors had previously described his condition as critical after he suffered burns to 57 percent of his body.

His mother, a 30-year-old homemaker identified only as Saba, died on Friday after suffering burns to 100 percent of her body, the physician said.

Three other people injured in the fire remain hospitalised.

They are Saba's husband Abdur Rahman, 29, who suffered burns to around 6 percent of his body, and two subtenants living in the flat — Shamsun Nahar, 50, and her daughter Sanjida, 20.

Shamsun suffered 40 percent burns and Sanjida 37 percent. All five victims also sustained inhalation injuries.

The fire broke out around 8:30am on Thursday on the fourth floor of Kanchan Tower, a 10-storey residential building in Dhanmondi's Kathalbagan.

Two units from Mohammadpur Fire Station brought the blaze under control, and the five victims were taken to the burn institute shortly afterwards.