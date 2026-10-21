Boiler fire at Narsingdi dyeing mill injures five

A fire in a boiler at a dyeing factory in Narsingdi Sadar has left five people with burn injuries.

Narsingdi Fire Service and Civil Defence Deputy Assistant Director Shimul Mohammad Rafi said five units worked for two hours to bring the blaze under control, which broke out on Wednesday afternoon at the factory in Kalibari of Madhabdi.

Harunur Rashid, a resident physician in the emergency department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital, confirmed that the injured had been admitted to the hospital’s burn unit.

The victims are Jamal, 38, Tipu, 45, Faisal, 25, Rubel, 35, and Shahjahan, 30 -- all identified with single names. They are all workers or employees at the factory.

Dr Harun said Jamal sustained burns on 60 percent of his body, Tipu 90 percent, Faisal 25 percent, Rubel 8 percent, and Shahjahan 4 percent.

Tipu and Jamal have been transferred to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the burn unit, while the others are receiving treatment under observation in the emergency department.

According to the Fire Service and witnesses, the fire broke out in one of the factory’s boilers in the afternoon.

Two units from the Madhabdi Fire Service rushed to the scene after receiving the report, with three more units from Narsingdi joining the operation as the blaze intensified.

Fire Service official Shimul Mohammad Rafi said the boiler may have been the source of the fire. The cause and extent of the damage will be known after an investigation.