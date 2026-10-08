Four workers burnt in blast at steel mill in Narayanganj's Rupganj

Four workers have been burnt in a blast at Premier Steel Re-Rolling Mills (PSRM) in Narayanganj's Rupganj.

The accident occurred around 8pm Wednesday at the factory in the Barpa Ariabo area of Tarabo municipality.

The four workers were taken to the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery for treatment.

The injured workers were identified as Sajib Sarkar, 32, Rubel Ahmed, 28, Nazmul, 33, and Abir, 19, the latter two known by single names.

Sultan Mahmud Shikder, a resident physician at the Burn Institute, said Sajib suffered burns to 70 percent of his body, Rubel 25 percent, Nazmul 20 percent and Abir 10 percent.

Their colleague Nabil Talukdar said he was returning home after finishing work around 8pm.

“Shortly after leaving the mill, I suddenly heard people screaming and looked back. I saw sparks of fire spreading around after the furnace at the rolling mill exploded. I immediately ran back and found several people burnt," he said.

Nabil, who brought the four workers to the Burn Institute, said several others were also burnt.

The accident is believed to have occurred after a leak in the furnace caused molten iron to spill out, he said.