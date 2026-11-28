Two buses set on fire in Narayanganj's Rupganj and Siddhirganj

Two buses have been torched in Narayanganj's Rupganj and Siddhirganj, with no injuries reported.

Early on Saturday, 12 people on six motorbikes threatened guard Sohag Mia with local weapons before setting fire to a parked DTL Paribahan bus in Balaikha on the Dhaka-Sylhet Highway, said Rupganj Police chief AHM Salahuddin.

Firefighters put out the blaze, but the bus was gutted.

Around 9:45pm on Friday, two youths posing as passengers allegedly set fire to a moving Meghla Paribahan bus near the Sanarpar U-turn on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway, said Siddhirganj Police chief Mohammad Emdadul Haque.

All 16 passengers escaped safely, while crews from Kanchpur Modern Fire Station brought the fire under control.

Police are investigating both incidents.