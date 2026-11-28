Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has called for educational institutions across Bangladesh to be kept above factional conflicts, personal interests and unnecessary disputes.

He said differences in political views and beliefs were natural in a democratic society.

The prime minister was speaking at the inauguration of the National University Principals' Conference 2026 at the Shaheed Suhrawardy Indoor Stadium in Dhaka's Mirpur on Saturday morning.

Addressing teachers, Tarique said: “It is essential to keep every educational institution above factional conflicts, clashes of personal interests and unnecessary disputes. In a democratic society, there will be differences in political views and beliefs. That is only natural.

“I urge every one of you as teachers to remain vigilant and ensure that such differences do not disrupt the learning environment, teaching activities, administrative discipline or the safety of students.”

The prime minister also urged college authorities to adopt a positive approach towards safeguarding the interests of financially disadvantaged students, those from marginalised communities and those with special needs.

“We want to build a Bangladesh that is rich in knowledge and excellence, self-reliant through work, steadfast in its humanitarian values and able to stand tall on the world stage with dignity,” he said.

This year's National University Principals' Conference is being held under the theme “Building the nation through skills and technology, Bangladesh first”. Principals of 2,318 colleges across the country are attending the event.

Organisers said the conference aims to improve the quality of higher education, ensure good governance in college education, modernise the education system and develop a skilled workforce.

It also seeks to strengthen the role of principals in improving the learning environment and academic standards at affiliated colleges.

Around four million students are enrolled at the 2,318 colleges affiliated with the National University.

At the beginning of the event, the prime minister apologised for arriving slightly late.