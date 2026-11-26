Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has inaugurated National Livestock Week and a three-day livestock fair in Dhaka.

He opened the event at the old trade fair ground in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar at 9:30am on Thursday, Deputy Press Secretary Zahidul Islam Rony said, adding that the prime minister also launched the exhibition at the venue.

The theme for this year's event is "Building the nation with export-oriented livestock, Bangladesh first".

In recognition of their contributions to the sector's growth and progress, the prime minister conferred the National Livestock Award on 23 individuals and organisations across eight categories, with gold medallists receiving Tk 50,000 and silver winners Tk 30,000.

The exhibition houses 384 stalls and 86 pavilions, which Tarique visited after delivering his inaugural address.

Alongside the central fair in the capital, National Livestock Week is being observed across all 64 districts and at the Upazila level through multiple programmes.