Tarique says Bangladesh is moving to sharpen military capabilities

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has said his government has begun implementing plans to modernise and strengthen the armed forces to make Bangladesh safer.

He was speaking to military personnel at an Armed Forces Day reception at Senakunjo in Dhaka Cantonment on Saturday.

“Alongside security on land, safeguarding the sovereignty of the country’s airspace and maritime boundaries is essential for a modern state,” Tarique said.

“While ensuring the political and economic empowerment of the people, the government has begun implementing plans to make the armed forces more modern and stronger.

“The three services reach their full potential when they become part of an integrated national defence system. To that end, the government has formulated new planning guidance.

“Security strategies are moving beyond traditional military boundaries towards multidimensional, technology-driven and integrated structures. Acquiring capabilities in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, drones, electronic warfare and space-based surveillance is part of these plans.”

He said efforts on modernisation, training and welfare aimed to build capable, disciplined and professional armed forces.

“An essential element of the armed forces’ strength is the chain of command. Integrity, competence, discipline and public trust are indispensable to their strength and success,” he said.

Chief of Army Staff Gen Waker-Uz-Zaman, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Khondkar Misbah-ul-Azim and Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan welcomed Tarique and his wife, Zobaida Rahman, at Senakunjo.

Serving and retired Armed Forces Division officers attended with their spouses. The reception was held in the afternoon.