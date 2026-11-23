A Basumati Paribahan passenger bus has caught fire in Dhaka’s Mirpur-1, prompting a response from two firefighting units.

The blaze broke out in front of Sony Cinema Hall around 7:30pm Monday, according to a sub-inspector at Shah Ali Police Station.

Rashed Bin Khalid, duty officer at the Fire Service and Civil Defence control room, confirmed that two units had been sent to the scene.

Authorities could not immediately confirm whether anyone was injured or whether the fire was an act of sabotage.

Police were at the scene investigating the incident, the sub-inspector said.