Disha sent to jail after remand over ex-Air Force officer Tahsif’s death

Jerika Tasnim Disha, arrested in a murder case following the recovery of former Air Force officer Tahsif Sauri’s body, has been sent to jail after completing two rounds of remand.

Investigators told the court that Disha had provided important information during questioning.

Investigating officer Firoz Uddin, an inspector at the Tongi River Police Outpost, produced Disha before the court on Friday after the two rounds of remand and sought an order to keep her in jail.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Aminul Islam Junaid ordered that she be sent to jail.

Sub-Inspector Saiful Islam of the prosecution department confirmed the matter, saying: “There was no bail petition on behalf of the accused.”

In the application seeking her detention in jail, the investigation officer said Disha had been questioned extensively using various techniques to solve the mystery.

During questioning, Disha said she had gone to Nest Bar and Restaurant in Uttara with Tahsif on the night of Oct 27, before the incident. They had also spent considerable time together earlier that evening before heading to the restaurant.

Disha also said she had ridden on a motorcycle with Tahsif, going to different locations.

The investigating officer said Disha, who is suspected of involvement in the case, had provided several important pieces of information about the incident. These were being kept confidential and verified in the interest of the investigation.

“Since the accused is extremely cunning by nature, she tactfully avoided answering several questions and remained silent,” the officer said in the application.

Investigators also cross-checked Disha’s statements with those of another suspect, Ahmed Shahriar Reza Dwip, a friend of Tahsif, who is being held in police custody on remand.

A review of Tahsif’s mobile phone call records also showed that he had spoken to Disha multiple times, the application said.

The initial investigation had revealed information and evidence suggesting Disha’s involvement in the incident, and the investigation against her was continuing, the officer said.

The application stated that keeping her in jail until the investigation was completed was essential.

It further argued that Disha could go into hiding and obstruct the investigation if released on bail. The officer also said she might need to be questioned again in remand in the interest of a fair investigation and to uncover the full circumstances of the incident, including the involvement of those responsible.

Disha was arrested from the capital’s Kafrul area on Nov 1. The following day, the court granted police four days of remand for her in the first phase. On Wednesday, she was placed on remand for another three days in the second phase.

Dwip, meanwhile, was initially remanded for four days on Oct 31, followed by three days on Tuesday and another three days on Thursday.

Tahsif’s body was recovered from the Turag River near Rajabari Ghat on the afternoon of Oct 28 by river police.

He had gone downstairs at around the evening of Oct 27 after receiving a call from Diwp and left home on his motorcycle.