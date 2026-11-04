Tahsif death: Police get 3 more days to question Disha after 'vital clues' uncovered

A Dhaka court has placed Jerika Tasnim Disha in custody for three more days for questioning in a case following the recovery of the body of former Bangladesh Air Force officer Tahsif Souri.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Manjurul Islam’s court passed the order on Wednesday on an application from the investigation officer, said Sub-Inspector (SI) Saiful Islam of the prosecution police.

Inspector Firoz Uddin of Tongi River Police Outpost had sought seven days of additional questioning. Dhaka Metropolitan Public Prosecutor Omar Faruq Faruqi argued for custody, while Disha’s lawyer Imam Hossain Jabed pressed for bail and rejection of the plea.

The investigating officer had cited seven reasons for seeking further additional time.

In the application, he said Disha had provided important information during her previous four days in custody, which investigators were keeping confidential while checking its accuracy.

She told investigators that she went to Nest Restaurant and Bar in Uttara with Tahsif on the night of Oct 27. She also ate snacks at CP Five Star several times that evening and visited a motorcycle garage with him, the application said.

Disha also said she had spent time with Tahsif at the restaurant and travelled to different places with him on his motorcycle.

The investigating officer described her as “highly calculating”, saying she had avoided answering several questions and remained silent at times.

The application also referred to another suspect, Ahmed Shahriar Reza Dwip, who was in police custody for questioning. Investigators wanted to cross-check the accounts given by Disha and Dwip.

A review of Tahsif’s mobile phone call records had revealed several calls between him and Disha, the application said.

Investigators cited preliminary evidence linking her to the case and sought further questioning to uncover what happened, identify other suspects and recover evidence.

The seven grounds cited in the application were:

• To determine whether Disha and Tahsif had an emotional exchange or argument while eating snacks at CP Five Star in Uttara Sector 18 on the day of the incident.

• To establish whether the two had an argument at Nest Bar that day.

• To examine whether their relationship had been strained on or before the day of the incident.

• To uncover the circumstances surrounding the death.

• To identify and arrest other unidentified suspects.

• To recover evidence.

• To cross-check Disha’s account with Dwip’s.

Disha was arrested in the Kafrul around 2am on Saturday. A court placed her in custody for four days the following day. Wednesday’s order extends her police custody by another three days.