Bangladesh now has 302 factories certified under the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) standard, reinforcing its position as the country with the highest number of such facilities in the world.

Twelve more garment, textile and accessories factories received the certification on Thursday, according to data from the US Green Building Council (USGBC).

According to USGBC data, Bangladesh now has the highest number of LEED-certified factories in the world.

Of the 302 factories, 134 have received Platinum certification, 148 Gold, 16 Silver and four Certified ratings.

Moreover, 53 of the world's 100 highest-scoring LEED-certified factories are located in Bangladesh.

Of the 12 newly certified factories, nine received Platinum ratings and three secured Gold certification.

Adgy Trims Ltd, located in Dhaka’s Dhamrai topped the list with 97 points, earning Platinum certification.

The other factories receiving Platinum certification are D&S Pretty Fashions Ltd in Gazipur with 91 points, Probrridhi Apparels, 88, FKL Printing Building in Narayanganj, 86, L Yousufin Fashion in Gazipur, 85, Visual Eco Stylewear in Chattogram, 84, KDS Apparels' Textile and Washing Unit, 82, Paxar Bangladesh in the old section of Savar EPZ, 82, and Expo Accessories Ltd in Gazipur with 82 points.

Meanwhile, the Knitting Unit of Bornali Collections Ltd in Narayanganj scored 68 points, Bestec BD in Chattogram received 66 points, and Export Building-2 in Mirzapur, Tangail, secured 64 points, earning Gold certification.

LEED certification is awarded based on an assessment of various aspects of a factory building, including environmental performance, energy and water efficiency, construction materials management and indoor environmental quality.

Expressing satisfaction over the number of environmentally friendly factories crossing 300, Mahiuddin Rubel, former director of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) and chief executive officer of Bangladesh Apparel Voice, told bdnews24.com that the growing number of LEED-certified factories in Bangladesh's garment and textile sectors reflects the country's progress in developing environmentally sustainable industrial infrastructure.

He said such certification plays an important role, particularly in promoting energy efficiency, water management and initiatives to reduce adverse environmental impacts.

"With the certification of 12 more factories, another milestone has been added to Bangladesh's journey towards green industrialisation."