October 23, 2026

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Seven more patients with measles symptoms die in a day

The latest deaths include three in Sylhet and two in Dhaka

Seven more patients with measles symptoms die in a day

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 23 Oct 2026, 06:04 PM

Updated : 23 Oct 2026, 06:04 PM

At least seven people with symptoms of measles have died across Bangladesh in the past 24 hours, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The latest deaths have taken the number of recorded deaths among people with measles symptoms to 1,110 this year.

Another 104 people have died after testing positive for measles, taking the overall death toll from the disease and its symptoms to 1,214.

The DGHS said in its bulletin on Thursday that three of the deaths were reported in the Sylhet Division, two in the Dhaka Division, and one each in the Chattogram and Mymensingh divisions.

Dhaka has recorded the highest number of deaths among patients with measles symptoms, at 498.

Sylhet follows with 197 deaths, while Chattogram has reported 103, Rajshahi 93, Mymensingh 86, Barishal 65, Khulna 51 and Rangpur 17.

According to the bulletin, another 1,110 people with measles symptoms sought treatment at hospitals across the country in the past 24 hours. Of them, 1,025 were admitted to hospital. Measles was confirmed in 25 people during the period.

Among the newly admitted patients with measles symptoms, 456 were in Dhaka Division, 189 in Chattogram, 94 in Sylhet, 115 in Barishal, 60 in Khulna, 65 in Mymensingh, 22 in Rajshahi and 24 in Rangpur.

The bulletin said the total number of hospital admissions has reached 194,633, of whom 186,798 have recovered and returned home.

Meanwhile, the number of people reported with measles symptoms has risen to 218,870. Of them, 23,273 have tested positive for measles.

The health directorate has been keeping records of measles cases, suspected cases and deaths since Mar 15.

Not all patients who seek hospital treatment, or those who remain outside hospitals, are tested for measles. As a result, the exact number of confirmed measles cases is not available. Only data on patients who visit or are admitted to hospitals are recorded.

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