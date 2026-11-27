Dengue death toll stays at 527 as 619 more patients admitted

Bangladesh has recorded 619 new dengue cases and no deaths from the mosquito-borne disease over the past 24 hours.

The DGHS reported the latest figures on Friday. The death toll for the year remains at 527, while the number of patients admitted to hospitals has risen to 178,759.

Of the total patients, 173,631 have recovered and been discharged. Another 4,601 are currently receiving treatment in hospitals.

Among the newly hospitalised patients, 197 were in Dhaka Division, 124 in Chattogram Division, 106 in Khulna Division, 70 in Barishal Division, 43 each in Rajshahi and Mymensingh divisions, 28 in Rangpur Division and eight in Sylhet Division.

The DGHS has kept records of dengue hospitalisations and deaths since 2000.

The highest number of cases was recorded in 2023, when 321,179 patients were admitted to hospitals and 1,705 died from the disease.

More than 400 people died of dengue last year, while the number of reported cases exceeded 102,000.

Doctors have urged people to destroy Aedes mosquito breeding sites, discard water that has remained stagnant for more than three days and seek medical advice promptly if they develop a fever.