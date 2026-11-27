The Bangladesh Software Testing Board (BSTB) is set to bring together international software quality experts, technology leaders and policymakers in Dhaka for its fourth Symposium on Software QA and Testing.

The day-long event will take place at Sheraton Dhaka on Dec 5 under the theme “Quality in the Age of AI”.

It is being organised through SQAT Bangladesh, a platform for software quality assurance and testing professionals, the BSTB said in a media statement.

The symposium will feature ISTQB Global President Klaudia Dussa-Zieger and former president Olivier Denoo, alongside local and international experts, technology leaders, policymakers and academics.

The programme will include masterclasses, keynote speeches and plenary sessions covering AI testing, test automation and quality engineering. Other sessions will focus on professional networking, certification and career opportunities.

Participants will receive certificates of participation signed by Dussa-Zieger, the organisers said.

The BSTB aims to help produce 10,000 certified test engineers by 2030 and link software quality assurance and testing with skilled employment, international projects and growth in IT services exports, according to the statement.

The symposium's academic partners are UCSI University Bangladesh Branch Campus, Daffodil International University and Washington University of Science and Technology. Germany-based iSQI is the examination and web-based training partner.

Mutual Trust Bank, TechEx and Bitopia Group are technology partners, while skill.jobs and bdjobs.com are career partners.

Registration is open through the event website.