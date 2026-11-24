Garment owners have recommended a minimum wage of Tk 15,700 for workers and employees engaged in the readymade garment industry.

The meeting of the wage board convened to settle the minimum wage issue started at 2pm on Tuesday in Dhaka’s Segunbagicha. Board Chairman Syed Azad Subhani presided over the meeting.

They discussed the written wage proposals submitted by the workers’ and owners’ representatives and formulated recommendations to determine the minimum wage for all categories of workers and employees in the industry.

During the break in the meeting around 4:30pm, Subhani said: "The wage that was fixed in 2023 is Tk 12,500 for grade four. The owners initially proposed Tk 15,000 for the lowest level, grade four. In the second proposal, the owners proposed Tk 15,500 for grade four. The final proposal was for it to be Tk 15,700 for the lowest level, grade four."

The third meeting of the six-member wage board began on Monday around 12:15pm. After a long discussion, the meeting was adjourned around 9pm.

In that meeting, an initial proposal was presented from owners on the new wage structure of workers in the readymade garment sector. However, the discussion did not end that day due to the large gulf in the proposals by the owners and workers.

It was decided the wage board would meet again on Tuesday for further discussions. The owners’ wage recommendation was not disclosed at that time.

At the third meeting for the first time, three expert representatives attended the meeting from both the owners’ and workers’ sides. Mahmud Hasan Khan, president of the Bangladesh Garments Manufacturers and Exporters' Association (BGMEA), and Nur Mohammad Rasel, senior additional secretary of the organisation, attended as experts from the owners. Rashedul Alam Raju, general secretary of the Bangladesh Mukta Garments Workers' Union Federation, took part as an expert from the workers' side.