Earthen pots for traditional yoghurt made in Palpara
Earthen pots are an integral part of rural traditions, particularly valued for storing yoghurt and sweets. A visit to Palpara in Munshiganj’s Sirajdikhan Upazila reveals thousands of unfired clay pots laid out to dry in the sun across several courtyards. Women from families of potters play a major role in every stage of the process from preparing the clay, shaping the pots on the potter’s wheel, to drying them in the sun before firing. Their skilled hands continue to preserve the generations-old craft of making earthen pots for yoghurt.