Gold rebounds after nine cuts but remains below Tk 200,000 a Bhori

Gold prices have risen again, with the rate of 22-carat gold increasing by Tk 1,575 per Bhori to Tk 199,688, according to the Bangladesh Jewellers’ Association (BAJUS).

The new rates came into effect across the country at 10am on Tuesday, a day after the price of the precious metal fell below Tk 200,000.

Gold prices had been falling in line with the international market. Over two weeks, the price of 22-carat gold dropped by Tk 34,700 in nine successive cuts.

The decline took the price below Tk 200,000 on Sunday for the first time in a year.

A review of BAJUS data shows that the price of 22-carat gold first crossed Tk 200,000 on Oct 6 last year.

It rose further to Tk 217,382 on Oct 20 before falling to Tk 193,809 on Oct 29.

The price climbed by Tk 8,900 the following day, taking it back above Tk 200,000 to Tk 202,709. It remained above that mark afterwards.

On Jan 29 this year, the price surged to Tk 286,001, the highest ever recorded in the domestic market, in line with a rally in international gold prices.

Since then, domestic prices have moved up and down through a series of adjustments.

Latest Rates

Under BAJUS's latest announcement, 22-carat gold is selling for Tk 199,688 per Bhori, or Tk 17,120 per gram.

The new rates are:

• 21-carat: Tk 190,706 per Bhori

• 18-carat: Tk 163,821

• Traditional-method gold: Tk 133,494

Compared with Monday, the prices have risen by Tk 1,516, Tk 1,283 and Tk 1,050 respectively for the three categories.

BAJUS attributed the increase to a rise in the price of pure gold in the local market.

How Prices Fell Below Tk 200,000

After reaching Tk 229,664 on Nov 5, the price of 22-carat gold fell through nine cuts over two weeks.

The biggest reductions were:

• Nov 20: Tk 10,964, taking the price to Tk 201,166

• Nov 21: Tk 6,182, bringing it below Tk 200,000 to Tk 194,964

Overall, the price dropped by Tk 34,700 before Tuesday's increase.

International Market

Gold prices have fluctuated since hitting a record $5,591.61 per ounce on Jan 29. The rally pushed domestic 22-carat gold to its record price of Tk 286,001 per Bhori.

Spot gold fell below $4,000 an ounce on Oct 30 before recovering. After another decline in November, prices have risen over the past two days.

On Tuesday, spot gold slipped 0.3 percent to $3,619.95 an ounce by 6:35am GMT as investors awaited US inflation data for clues about the Federal Reserve's interest rate decisions.

US gold futures also fell by 0.9 percent to $3,619 an ounce.

Silver Unchanged

Silver prices have not changed. Hallmarked 22-carat silver sells at Tk 260 a gram, or Tk 3,033 a Bhori.