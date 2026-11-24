Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Detective Branch (DB) has arrested KSM Mostafizur Rahman, a member of the Awami League's central committee, responsible for industry and commerce affairs.

He was arrested in front of Dhaka Club around 10:15am on Tuesday, DB Ramna Division Deputy Commissioner Mirza Tarek Ahmed Baig said.

“We had a warrant for him, and he was arrested on that basis,” he said.

Mostafizur Rahman, a resident of Basinada in Bogura's Sonatala Upazila, is facing three cases related to the July Uprising, police said.

According to DB sources, he is accused of financing the Awami League's ongoing subversive activities and working as a close associate of former lawmaker AFM Bahauddin Nasim.

Mostafizur Rahman and his company, National Agricare Group, have also faced allegations of various irregularities and corruption.

He has also been accused of acquiring undeclared assets abroad, money laundering and receiving illegal financing from China.