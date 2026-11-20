Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah addresses the 81st United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York City, US, Sept 24, 2026. REUTERS/

Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah addresses the 81st United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York City, US, Sept 24, 2026. REUTERS/

Nepal’s rapper-turned-Prime Minister Balendra Shah will meet Indian counterpart Narendra Modi next week on his first bilateral visit since theMarch election, officials said on Friday.

Shah is expected to discuss Indian aid for reconstruction of areas hit by August's catastrophic floods, officials said.

The floods killed 1,500 people, left more than 5,200 missing and destroyed roads, bridges, power plants, farms and houses, representing Shah's biggest challenge since sweeping to power following mass anti-corruption protests.

Shah will meet Modi on Monday and discuss subjects from trade to infrastructure development and energy, Foreign Secretary Amrit Bahadur Rai told reporters.

The 36-year-old prime minister will also meet Foreign Minister S Jaishankar on the two-day trip, as well as call on Indian President Droupadi Murmu, Nepal's foreign ministry said.

The visit would be "an important opportunity to review our wide-ranging cooperative partnership with a forward-looking perspective, maximising mutual benefits for the peoples of both countries”, the ministry of foreign affairs said in a statement.

Neighbouring India was the first to respond after the August disaster. It is Nepal's biggest trade partner and a major bilateral aid donor.

It jostles with China, which also borders the Himalayan nation, for influence.

Authorities said Nepal is also pushing India for an additional route for commercial flights from the west to Bhairahawa, near Buddha’s birthplace of Lumbini, and its tourist city of Pokhara.

Shah will be accompanied by Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle and business officials.