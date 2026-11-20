Rashed Khan, political assistant to the prime minister, has alleged that Matrix Chambers, the London law firm seeking a new passport and national ID card (NID) for ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, used a forged signature of hers on an authorisation letter.

The signature on her previous passport does not match the one on the letter Matrix Chambers sent to the acting high commissioner at Bangladesh’s High Commission in New Delhi, he said in a Facebook post on Friday.

He added that the discrepancy showed that the law firm had forged her signature.

Matrix Chambers wrote to the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi on Nov 9, seeking a new passport and NID for Hasina, who has been sentenced to death and wants to return to Bangladesh.

The firm's lawyer Steven Powles sent another letter on Thursday seeking an update on the request.

In the follow-up letter, Powles asked for an early response and said the High Commission had sought proof that the firm was authorised to act for Hasina. He said an authorisation letter bearing her signature had been attached.

Rashed shared images of the authorisation letter alongside a photograph of Hasina’s passport, arguing that the signatures did not match.

He also claimed that no Awami League leader could meet Hasina directly in India and that none had posted a photograph with her.

Rashed described her as being effectively under house arrest in India, arguing that if she were free to move around, she could apply for a passport and NID in person.

He said India could not allow her to do so under its extradition treaty with Bangladesh. Her only route back, he argued, was through the treaty.

The political aide accused Hasina and the Awami League of using the passport and NID request as a political stunt to remain relevant.

Hasina, who is in India after fleeing Bangladesh on Aug 5, 2024, following the July Uprising, had earlier told Reuters she planned to return in December to surrender before the court in connection with her death sentence for crimes against humanity.

Reuters reported on Nov 9 that she had sought a new passport and NID through the law firm. It was her first formal contact of this kind since leaving the country.