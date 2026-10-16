Bangladesh mandates front number plates for all motorcycles by Nov 15

Motorcycle owners in Bangladesh must install number plates at the front of their vehicles by Nov 15 under new rules introduced by the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA).

The plates must be fitted at the owners' expense, according to a notice issued by the transport regulator on Friday.

The requirement applies to both scooters and other motorcycles, with different specifications for each category.

Until now, motorcycles were required to display their registration numbers on retro-reflective rear number plates fitted with radio-frequency identification (RFID) tags.

Under the new directive, registration numbers must also be displayed at the front, using conventional number plates rather than RFID-equipped ones.

The BRTA has specified the materials, dimensions and appearance of the new plates.

Front number plates for scooters must be made of stainless steel or aluminium and measure 285mm in length and 50mm in width.

They must have a white background, with registration numbers displayed in black Bangla letters and numerals.

No decorative designs or embellishments are allowed.

Other Motorcycles

For motorcycles other than scooters, front number plates must be 285mm long and 50mm wide.

The letters and numerals must be at least 20mm high on both scooter and motorcycle plates.