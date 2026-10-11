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Bangladesh reports 4 more dengue deaths as yearly toll surpasses 300

Dhaka North leads the country’s dengue death count with 80 fatalities this year

Bangladesh reports 4 more dengue deaths as yearly toll surpasses 300

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 11 Oct 2026, 06:57 PM

Updated : 11 Oct 2026, 06:57 PM

Another four people have died from dengue and 2,193 have been admitted to hospitals across Bangladesh over the past 24 hours.

The latest deaths bring the number of dengue fatalities this year to 303, including 58 in October, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

September recorded the highest monthly number of hospitalisations so far this year, with 43,774 patients admitted and 148 deaths.

The health directorate said in its Sunday bulletin that, during the 24 hours until 8am on Saturday, 250 patients were admitted to hospitals in each of the Dhaka North and Dhaka South city corporation areas.

Dhaka North recorded the highest number of dengue deaths this year, with 80. Outside the two city corporations, hospitals elsewhere in Dhaka Division admitted 530 patients.

Among other divisions, 304 patients were admitted in Khulna, 293 in Chattogram, 236 in Barishal, 160 in Rajshahi, 84 in Rangpur, 70 in Mymensingh and 16 in Sylhet.

A total of 1,796 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals during the latest 24-hour period, the bulletin said.

The number of people hospitalised with dengue this year has reached 99,275, of whom 92,803 have been discharged.

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