Australia says it will continue allowing Bangladeshi products duty-free and quota-free access to its market even after the country graduates from the Least Developed Country (LDC) list.

At the same time, Bangladesh and Australia have stressed the importance of expanding bilateral trade, diversifying exports, creating new investment opportunities and further strengthening economic cooperation.

The issues were raised at the fifth Joint Working Group (JWG) meeting under the Trade and Investment Framework Arrangement (TIFA) in Canberra, the Australian capital, on Monday, the Ministry of Commerce said in a media statement on Wednesday morning.

Commerce Secretary Sharaf Uddin Ahmed Chowdhury led the Bangladesh delegation, while the Australian delegation was led by Assistant Secretary of the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) Bruce Soar.

The meeting focused on reviewing existing bilateral trade and investment relations as well as identifying new areas of economic cooperation.

Trade in goods and services, market access for agricultural products, trade facilitation, investment expansion, a business-friendly environment, direct air connectivity and increased cooperation between the private sector were the main focuses of the discussions.

Diversifying Bangladesh's exports to the Australian market, the country's production capacity and potential in ready-made garments and textiles, jute and jute products, leather and leather products, pharmaceuticals, plastics, light engineering industries, healthcare technology and information technology-based services sectors were highlights of the talks.

In addition to informing Australian traders and importers about these sectors, emphasis was placed on increasing direct communication between traders from the two countries.

The approval of Bangladesh's fresh mango export to the Australian market and the export of Australian frozen beef to Bangladesh were given special importance in terms of agriculture.

Bangladesh requested expediting the ongoing technical assessment process to obtain approval for mango export and to increase cooperation between the relevant regulatory agencies of the two countries.

In addition, Australia's cooperation was sought for Bangladesh's inclusion in the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) to expand Bangladesh's participation in regional trade.

To attract Australian investment in Bangladesh, potential sectors including renewable energy, infrastructure development, agricultural product processing, manufacturing industry and information technology, and investment incentives provided by the government were highlighted.

Special emphasis was also placed on increasing institutional cooperation, organising commodity-based trade and sourcing seminars, exchanging business delegations and establishing direct business links between businesspeople of the two countries to further expand bilateral trade.

The Trade and Investment Framework Arrangement (TIFA) was signed on Sept 15, 2021, to strengthen bilateral trade and investment relations between Bangladesh and Australia.

The fifth JWG meeting held under the agreement is being considered an important milestone in consolidating the economic relations between the two countries and making it more dynamic and multifaceted, the ministry said.