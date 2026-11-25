An admission fair has kicked off at Shanto-Mariam University of Creative Technology (SMUCT), Bangladesh’s first specialised university dedicated to fashion, graphic design, interior architecture and apparel.

Prospective students can explore the campus and learn everything about admission firsthand at the vibrant admission fair.

The fair, organised in connection with admissions for the Winter and Summer 2027 semesters, began on Wednesday, Nov 25, and will run for 15 consecutive days until Dec 10.

Held on the university campus in Sector 17 of Uttara in the capital, the fair will remain open to prospective students, parents and visitors every day from 9am to 5pm.

During the fair, prospective students will have the opportunity to receive merit-based scholarships, a 50 percent waiver on admission fees, an additional 10 percent waiver on first-semester tuition fees, and gift hampers.

Students and parents attending the fair will be able to explore the campus and interact directly with experienced faculty members and academic representatives.

They will also have the opportunity to learn in detail about career prospects, teaching methodologies, modern curricula, industry linkages and credit transfer facilities across the university's academic programmes.

The opening day will also feature entertainment activities, including a flash mob and a selfie booth.

Fair participants will be able to use any of Shanto-Mariam University's bus services for transportation by referring to the admission fair.

The university currently offers admission to 31 undergraduate and postgraduate programmes under five faculties, designed to meet the evolving demands of industry and the job market. These career-oriented academic programmes are intended to equip students with practical, industry-relevant skills and prepare them for professional careers.

A distinctive feature of the university is its pioneering role in introducing several specialised academic programmes in Bangladesh. These include Graphic Design and Multimedia, Interior Architecture, Apparel Manufacturing Management and Technology, Fine Arts, Music and Dance, and Fashion Design. Shanto-Mariam pioneered these relatively job-oriented disciplines in the country, many of which were not previously available at other institutions.

Located in Sector 17, Uttara, the university's permanent campus also offers convenient transport links. Several public transport options, including a nearby metro rail station, are readily accessible. In addition, the university operates both air-conditioned and non-air-conditioned bus services, providing pick-up and drop-off facilities across different parts of Dhaka to facilitate students' daily commutes.

Further information about admission and the university is available at: https://smuct.ac.bd/