Minister Muktadir orders ‘tough action’ against milk adulteration

Commerce Minister Khandakar Abdul Muktadir has ordered “tough legal action” against those involved in adulterating milk, describing the practice as a “serious threat” to public health and a “heinous crime”.

“There is no substitute for milk as food for children. Yet children are being exposed to serious health risks by adulterating that very milk,” he said.

“Such activities harmful to public health cannot be tolerated in any way.”

Muktadir made the remarks while joining virtually a meeting with dairy farmers, producers, suppliers and traders on preventing milk adulteration at the Pabna district administration’s conference room on Wednesday, according to a media statement.

The commerce ministry said the district administration organised the meeting with support from the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection.

Muktadir said Pabna plays an important role in the country’s milk production and dairy processing industry. However, recent reports of adulteration in the district’s milk production and supply chain have raised concerns.

He said the activities of a handful of unscrupulous people were not only putting public health at risk but also damaging the longstanding reputation of the district’s dairy industry.

Calling for zero tolerance against adulteration, the minister urged the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection, the Bangladesh Food Safety Authority and the district administration to step up monitoring at the field level.

He also instructed the authorities to conduct regular drives against the production, processing and marketing of adulterated milk and take tough legal action against those responsible.

“Ensuring safe milk is not the responsibility of government agencies alone. Farmers, suppliers, traders, political leaders and the general public must also be aware and work together on the issue,” he said.

“Only through collective efforts can the practice of milk adulteration be stopped.”

Commerce Secretary Ataur Rahman Khan, Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection Director General Zahirul Islam and Pabna Deputy Commissioner Aminul Islam attended the event.