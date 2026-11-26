Published : 26 Nov 2026, 09:28 PM
Updated : 26 Nov 2026, 09:28 PM
Mexico is seeking a meeting with US aviation authorities to discuss permits for SpaceX to use Mexican airspace and the potential relocation of its launch activities, President Claudia Sheinbaum said on Thursday.
The move follows growing concern in Mexico over the impact of SpaceX operations near the US-Mexico border, including rocket debris and disruptions to Mexican airspace.
Speaking during her morning press conference, Sheinbaum said her administration had already held initial talks with the US Embassy in Mexico City.