Mexico seeks talks with US authorities on SpaceX use of airspace

The SpaceX building, as the company prepares to file for an initial public offering (IPO), in Hawthorne California, US, Apr 23, 2026. REUTERS/Mike Blake

The SpaceX building, as the company prepares to file for an initial public offering (IPO), in Hawthorne California, US, Apr 23, 2026. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Mexico is seeking a meeting with US aviation authorities to discuss permits for SpaceX to use Mexican airspace and the potential relocation of its launch activities, President Claudia Sheinbaum said on Thursday.

The move follows growing concern in Mexico over the impact of SpaceX operations near the US-Mexico border, including rocket debris and disruptions to Mexican airspace.

Speaking during her morning press conference, Sheinbaum said her administration had already held initial talks with the US Embassy in Mexico City.