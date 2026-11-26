Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has inaugurated a government initiative to send Bangladeshi workers to Malaysia at zero migration cost, with employers covering all expenses.

Tarique saw off the first batch of 112 workers at Dhaka’s Shahjalal International Airport on Thursday.

He urged them to respect Malaysia’s laws and culture and work diligently to uphold Bangladesh’s reputation.

The workers were selected from 4,039 applicants through an e-lottery and direct interviews with employers, facilitated by the state-owned Bangladesh Overseas Employment and Services Limited (BOESL).

They will work for DHL Supply Chain in Malaysia for a monthly salary of RM 1,700 under three-year renewable contracts.

The employer will also provide accommodation, medical benefits and cover all migration costs.

The initiative marks the resumption of worker recruitment to Malaysia after a two-and-a-half-year suspension.

Between 2022 and May 2024, the country received around 450,000 Bangladeshi workers before recruitment was halted amid allegations of syndicate-controlled hiring, corruption, and excessive migration costs.

The government plans to send another 225 workers under the scheme in December. BOESL has also received recruitment requests for 1,048 workers from four Malaysian organisations.