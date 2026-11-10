Injured madrasa students will get free treatment, state minister Muhit says

Free medical treatment has been arranged for all students injured in a fire at a madrasa in Narayanganj’s Fatullah, says State Minister for Health MA Muhit.

He also said that two specialist medical boards have been formed to oversee the treatment of over 50 admitted students.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday during a visit to the injured students at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka, Muhit said: "Two medical boards have already been formed to oversee the care of those hospitalised, and all necessary diagnostic tests and medical investigations have been made entirely free."

He noted that the boards comprise 13 to 14 medical specialists.

The fire broke out around 2am on Tuesday at the Jamia Ashrafia Madrasa in the Signboard area of Fatullah.

The blaze ignited on the first floor of the five-storey building, gutting the library situated on that level.

Rescuers suspect the fire may have originated from an electrical short circuit in a section of the premises.

Within moments, dense smoke spread to different parts of the structure, triggering severe panic among students as they scrambled to escape.

Following the incident, 79 injured individuals were taken to the burn institute, 16 of whom were discharged after receiving primary medical care.

Physicians said none of the victims sustained external burn injuries, however, many suffered damage to their respiratory tracts.

Four patients remain under intensive observation, with one reported to be in a critical condition.

"As a result of this fire, they have developed severe complications in their respiratory tracts. They were suffering from breathing difficulties," Muhit said.