November 09, 2026

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‘Hang me’: Health minister takes blame for measles deaths

“This is my failure. But I am trying,” Sakhawat says amid mounting deaths and scrutiny over vaccine procurement

‘Hang me’: Health minister takes blame for measles deaths

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 09 Nov 2026, 07:12 PM

Updated : 09 Nov 2026, 07:12 PM

Health Minister Md Sakhawat Husain has taken responsibility for child deaths linked to measles, saying he would blame no one else.

He was responding to a journalist at the inauguration of a four-storey building at Bangladesh Shishu Hospital and Institute in Dhaka on Monday.

"The deaths from measles are my responsibility. I am to blame. Hang me. I am the health minister; I failed. I will not blame anyone else. This is my failure. But I am trying," he said.

The minister said most children contracting measles had not been vaccinated, and many were under six months old.

He cited parental reluctance and fear of injections, but said the government could not go beyond protocols.

"We are taking measures in consultation with the World Health Organization. The vaccines meet international standards and are approved by WHO and UNICEF," he said.

The WHO had warned that vaccinating babies under six months could cause paralysis or other illnesses, he added.

Two more people died with measles symptoms in the 24 hours to 8am Sunday, figures show.

Since Mar 15, 1,284 people have died from measles or symptoms: 1,179 suspected cases and 105 confirmed infections.

Deaths rose from mid-March, while vaccine shortages drew criticism in April and May.

The interim government faced protests over alleged failures to procure vaccines.

The BNP government has formed a three-member commission, led by former High Court judge Mamnoon Rahman, to investigate delays, irregularities and failures in vaccine procurement and distribution. Its formation was gazetted on Nov 4.

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