October 11, 2026

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Chamber court stays HC bail granted to ex-state minister Enamur Rahman in 5 cases

The chamber court suspends the High Court's bail order following a state appeal

Chamber court stays HC bail granted to ex-state minister Enamur Rahman in 5 cases

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 11 Oct 2026, 04:45 PM

Updated : 11 Oct 2026, 04:54 PM

The Supreme Court's chamber court has stayed the bail granted by the High Court to former state minister for disaster management and relief Enamur Rahman in five cases.

Chamber Judge Justice Md Rezaul Haque passed the order on Sunday after hearing an application filed by the state.

Deputy Attorney General Mehdi Hasan told bdnews24.com that Enamur had sought bail from the High Court after a lower court rejected his applications. The High Court granted him bail in five cases, but the chamber court stayed those orders on Sunday.

The Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police arrested Enamur in Dhaka’s Bashundhara on Jan 26, 2025.

The following day, he was produced before a court in connection with a murder case filed with Mirpur Police Station, which granted six days of remand for questioning.

On Feb 18, 2025, police produced Enamur before a court in connection with the murder of Md Hridoy in a case filed with Savar Police Station and sought seven days of remand for questioning.

The defence opposed the remand plea and sought bail instead. After hearing both sides, the court granted four days of remand.

Enamur was subsequently shown arrested in several other cases. The High Court later granted him bail in five of them.

The state then filed an application with the Appellate Division's chamber court seeking a stay on the High Court's bail orders.

Enamur was elected as a member of parliament from the Dhaka-19 (Savar) constituency on an Awami League ticket in the 10th and 11th parliamentary elections.

After the 11th parliamentary election, he was sworn in as state minister for disaster management and relief in January 2019.

He was also an Awami League candidate in the 12th parliamentary election but lost to independent candidate Muhammad Saiful Islam.

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