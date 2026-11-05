Pori Moni secures bail after surrendering to the court in assault case

Actress Pori Moni leaves after obtaining bail from a Dhaka court on Thursday, Nov 5, 2026, a day after an arrest warrant was issued against her. Photo: Abdullah Al Momin

Actress Pori Moni leaves after obtaining bail from a Dhaka court on Thursday, Nov 5, 2026, a day after an arrest warrant was issued against her. Photo: Abdullah Al Momin

Actress Pori Moni has secured bail after surrendering before a court in a case filed by businessman Nasir Uddin Mahmud over allegations of assault, vandalism and intimidation.

The acting judge of Dhaka Judicial Magistrate Court-1, Mahfuzur Rahman, granted her bail after a hearing on Thursday.

Pori Moni's lawyer, Nilanjana Rifat Suravi, confirmed the matter.

Actress Pori Moni leaves after obtaining bail from a Dhaka court on Thursday, Nov 5, 2026, a day after an arrest warrant was issued against her. Photo: Abdullah Al Momin

Suravi sought bail for the actress during the hearing. The court granted her bail on a bond of Tk 500, she said.

A day earlier, the same court had scrapped Pori Moni’s bail and issued an arrest warrant against her after she failed to appear for a hearing in the case, which was scheduled for recording witness testimony.

Her lawyer Suravi had sought an adjournment on her behalf, saying the actress was ill due to an allergy and could not attend court.

However, opposing the defence petition, plaintiff’s lawyer Abul Kalam Mohammad Sohel sought the cancellation of her bail.

In his petition, he said the accused was deliberately avoiding court appearances and repeatedly seeking time, wasting valuable court time.

The court subsequently rejected the adjournment petition, cancelled her bail and issued an arrest warrant. It also fixed Dec 23 for recording witness testimony.

Businessman Nasir Uddin filed the case on Jul 6, 2022. The court ordered the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) to investigate the allegations.

On Mar 18, 2023, the case's investigating officer, PBI Dhaka district Inspector Monir Hossain, submitted a report naming Pori Moni and Junaid Bogdadi Jimmy as the accused.

The report said the allegations of assault and intimidation against them had been substantiated.

On Apr 18 that year, the court issued summons for the two suspects to appear on Jun 25. Both surrendered before the court on that day and secured bail.

On Jan 26 last year, then Dhaka Senior Judicial Magistrate Md Junaid ordered the framing of charges against Pori Moni and her costume designer Jimmy, paving the way for their trial.

As Pori Moni failed to appear in court that day, an arrest warrant was issued against her. She surrendered and secured bail the following day.

On Mar 27, she filed a revision petition challenging the order framing charges in the case.

Then, on Sep 12 last year, Dhaka Ninth Additional District and Sessions Judge Sazzadur Rahman Khan dismissed the petition, ruling that there was no legal bar to proceeding with the case.