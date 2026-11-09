Enovar celebrates first anniversary with 700 dealers, 400-plus products

Enovar, the flagship brand of Bangladesh's industrial conglomerate AKIJ Resource, has marked its first anniversary with a nationwide network of 700 dealers and a portfolio of more than 400 products.

Launched in 2025 with electrical products, Enovar has expanded into home appliances, pumps and tools within a year, strengthening its market presence and distribution network across the country, according to a media statement issued by the company.

The anniversary was celebrated at AKIJ House in Dhaka's Tejgaon on Sunday, with AKIJ Resource Managing Director Sheikh Jasim Uddin attending as chief guest.

Jasim said the brand had earned the trust of customers and business partners through product quality and innovation within a short period.

“Keeping our partners in mind, we are focusing on developing products that meet evolving preferences. To achieve this, we are using advanced technology, robotic arms and fully automated systems in our factories,” he added.

He noted that Enovar aimed to make its products available across the country, combining modern technology, quality and reliable services to make everyday life more comfortable.

Masud Al Amin Rajib, chief executive officer of AKIJ Light Engineering Ltd, said the brand's first year had brought significant progress and opportunities.

He said, “Building a portfolio of more than 400 products and establishing a network of 700 dealers nationwide within such a short period have further strengthened the foundation for our future growth.”

Rajib said the company was also focused on after-sales services, with a skilled team providing consumer support across the country.

He added that Enovar aimed to build customer confidence through product availability, quality and reliable services.

AKIJ Resource Chief People Officer Md Afsar Uddin, Chief Business Development Officer Mohammad Towfique Hasan, Deputy Chief Operating Officer Sohanur Rahman Sohan, and AKIJ Light Engineering Chief Financial Officer Md Golam Kibria Sarkar also attended the programme.

Other attendees included AKIJ Light Engineering Head of Marketing Mohammad Sajjadul Islam, Head of Operations Md Touhidul Islam Faisal and officials from several AKIJ Resource business units.

Inspired by its founding philosophy "Designed for Now", Enovar's product range includes switches, sockets, LED lights, electric cookers, gas stoves, rice cookers, geysers, water pumps, hardware and power tools.

The company said its portfolio continued to expand to cater for consumer needs ranging from home construction and electrical installations to kitchen and everyday household requirements.