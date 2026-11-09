November 09, 2026

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North China building fire kills 14

The fire broke out in the building in downtown Taiyuan in northern Shanxi province. Rescuers transported 38 people to the hospital

North China building fire kills 14

Reuters

Published : 09 Nov 2026, 10:36 AM

Updated : 09 Nov 2026, 10:36 AM

A fire on Sunday at a high-rise building in Taiyuan, in the northern Chinese province of Shanxi, killed 14 people, the state-run Xinhua news agency said on Monday.

The fire broke out in the building in downtown Taiyuan at 4:59pm local time (0859 GMT) on Sunday, state media said.

Flames were put out roughly two hours later and authorities said rescue operations concluded by 8:30pm with 38 people transported to the hospital. Five were confirmed dead by late Sunday night.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, state media said on Monday.

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