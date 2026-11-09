North China building fire kills 14

A fire on Sunday at a high-rise building in Taiyuan, in the northern Chinese province of Shanxi, killed 14 people, the state-run Xinhua news agency said on Monday.

The fire broke out in the building in downtown Taiyuan at 4:59pm local time (0859 GMT) on Sunday, state media said.

Flames were put out roughly two hours later and authorities said rescue operations concluded by 8:30pm with 38 people transported to the hospital. Five were confirmed dead by late Sunday night.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, state media said on Monday.