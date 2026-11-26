Mobile Financial Services (MFS) customers in Gopalganj have been facing difficulties with many operators, including bKash and Nagad, leaving many unable to send money or withdraw cash.

Several users said their funds were stuck in their accounts since Wednesday night, while others received notifications on Thursday that their accounts had been temporarily suspended.

The disruption has affected customers and small businesses, with some struggling to pay for household essentials, medical expenses, and agricultural supplies.

Bangladesh Bank Executive Director Arief Hossain Khan said the central bank had issued no new directives regarding MFS transactions in Gopalganj.

He said, “Transactions must be conducted in compliance with the law and MFS guidelines. If an MFS provider identifies suspicious transactions, they are authorised to suspend activity on the affected account in accordance with the rules.

“This is because MFS providers are required to submit Suspicious Transaction Reports (STRs) whenever such activity is detected.”

Maruf Hasan Sajib, a bKash area manager, said no agent accounts had been permanently closed, but transactions involving many accounts registered with Gopalganj-issued national identity cards had faced restrictions.

Accounts handling frequent large transactions were also under scrutiny, he said.

He confirmed that agents had not received funds from distributors on Thursday.

bKash Head of Corporate Communications Shamsuddin Haider Dalim said some accounts had been temporarily suspended under MFS regulations. Their reactivation or permanent closure would be decided after investigation and in line with regulatory directives.

Meanwhile, Rocket area manager Habibur Rahman said they had received no official directive to close accounts, although customers had reported transaction problems.

According to distributors and agents, Gopalganj's five Upazilas have around 1,400 bKash agents and 1,750 Nagad agents.

While bKash agents did not receive funds from distributors on Thursday, Nagad agents did.

Customers described difficulties accessing their savings. A primary schoolteacher, Samir Biswas, said he found his bKash account suspended on Thursday morning, with Tk 5,500 in it. He had to borrow money to buy household essentials.

Another customer, Shakil Ahmed, said Tk 65,000 was stuck in his account, disrupting his business. He estimated that 50 to 55 customers had left agent points without withdrawing money on Thursday.

Sheikh Masudur Rahman, general secretary of the Gopalganj Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said there was no objection to suspending suspicious accounts, but ordinary customers and small businesses should not suffer in the process.