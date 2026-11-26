India too feels the strain of keeping Hasina on its soil, says state minister

Sheikh Hasina has become a "thorn" in Bangladesh-India relations, and New Delhi is beginning to realise the strain her presence is causing, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir has said.

Comparing Hasina to an unwelcome guest who suddenly walks into someone’s home, Kobir said on Thursday India was now stuck with Hasina, unable to send her away while having to put up with her presence.

“She has become an irritation, and they understand that this is a problem for the relationship,” he said at the foreign ministry on Thursday.

Humaiun made the remarks after being asked about New Delhi’s latest position on Hasina, who has been living in India since fleeing Bangladesh in August 2024 in the face of a student-led mass uprising.

The International Crimes Tribunal sentenced her to death in absentia in November last year for crimes against humanity committed during the crackdown on the July Uprising. Hasina has denied the allegations from India.

Reuters has reported that Hasina plans to return to Bangladesh on Dec 16. The news agency earlier reported that she had applied to the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi for a new passport and national identity card, and had told Reuters in July that she planned to return and surrender to a court.

India has sought to distinguish her reported plans to return voluntarily from Bangladesh’s formal request for her extradition.

On Wednesday, Indian foreign ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the matter concerned the former prime minister and the Bangladesh government.

Responding to the Indian statement, Humaiun said Hasina could return only through the extradition treaty between the two countries.

“She is a criminal. There is one policy for criminals and another for ordinary citizens. She falls under the criminal category. She will come only through the extradition treaty. It is not a matter of her returning; she will be handed over,” he said.

Humaiun dismissed the prospect of Hasina returning in December, saying she had become politically irrelevant.

He said Bangladesh wanted her brought back under the treaty, either in handcuffs or under strict surveillance.

Asked about a West Bengal minister’s remark that Bangladesh would be occupied before December, Humaiun brushed it aside, saying bilateral relations would be handled through discussions between the two countries’ central governments.