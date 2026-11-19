Prepare like in 2024 to counter arson attacks, PM Tarique says

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has called on people to prepare themselves as they did during the 2024 Anti-discrimination Student Movement to counter what he described as the “violence of arson”.

He made the call at a public rally on Thursday after inaugurating a canal re-excavation programme at Mahendranagar Model Canal in Lalmonirhat.

“Over the past few days, you have seen how they (the Awami League), even while in exile, have once again started their politics of arson and violence. They have resumed the politics of burning people to death and launching attacks from hiding to kill people,” Tarique said.

“Let us all gear up ourselves once again, as we did in 2024, to give these acts of violence an appropriate response. This is the call I am making today.”

The prime minister alleged that a group was conspiring against the country, saying it had ruled Bangladesh for 16 years by holding guns to people's heads.

He claimed that the group had fled across the border and was conspiring against Bangladesh and its people to please its “masters”.

Calling on all democratic forces to unite against what he termed negative politics, Tarique urged patriotic and pro-democracy people across the country to stand together and respond firmly to the perpetrators.

He said the aim was to prevent them from playing with the fate of the people and carrying out the directives of their “masters”.

‘People No Longer Want Such Politics’

Tarique said the people of Bangladesh did not want to return to the politics of murder and vote-rigging.

He alleged that 1,400 people, including 60 children, were killed in the final days of the previous government's efforts to cling to power.

“Those who want to remain in power by killing people have no sense of responsibility towards the country or its people,” he said.

The prime minister said people now wanted security, strength and progress for themselves and the country.

He called on all political parties that had fought for democracy during the 2024 movement to unite and give a clear response to those he described as criminals, arsonists and killers.

“What is the appropriate response? The answer is: ‘Enough is enough. No more’,” Tarique said.

He said people no longer wanted the politics of arson, enforced disappearances and killings.

“We want the politics of canal excavation. We want to properly develop our industries and factories and increase production in the country.

“We want to increase agricultural production, ensure proper education for our people and empower women economically. This is the politics we want. We do not want to return to the politics of the past,” he said.