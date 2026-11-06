July Uprising memorial damaged in arson attack in Chandpur

A memorial built in Chandpur to honour those killed in the July Uprising has been damaged in an arson attack.

The fire was set at the base of the “36 July Martyrs Memorial”, located on the Central Shaheed Minar premises in the town, on Friday afternoon, Chandpur Sadar Model Police chief Foyez Ahmed said.

Videos shared on social media and accounts from local residents show the attackers using petrol and tyres to set fire to the lower section of the memorial before fleeing.

Local residents alerted the Fire Service as the flames spread. Firefighters later reached the scene and brought the fire under control, but parts of the memorial's base were damaged.

Students, leaders and activists of the Bangladesh Jatiotabadi Chhatra Dal visited the site after news of the incident spread. Police have been deployed around the memorial to maintain order.

Officer Foyez said police rushed a team to the scene after receiving the report, but the attackers had already set the memorial alight and fled.

A drive is under way to identify and arrest those involved, he added.