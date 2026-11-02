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Bangladesh announces 29 public holidays for 2027

The schedule will apply across all government, semi-government, statutory, autonomous, and semi-autonomous organisations

Bangladesh announces 29 public holidays for 2027

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 02 Nov 2026, 11:06 PM

Updated : 02 Nov 2026, 11:06 PM

Bangladesh is set to observe 29 public holidays in the coming year, with seven of those days falling on weekends.

Speaking to reporters following a cabinet meeting on Monday evening, Secretary Nasimul Ghani confirmed the holiday schedule for 2027.

He noted that 15 days have been designated as general holidays to mark national occasions and major religious festivals across various faiths, with four of those coinciding with weekends.

A further 14 days have been sanctioned under executive order, three of which also overlap with weekends.

As a result, seven of the total 29 days of scheduled leave fall on regular weekends.

All government and semi-government offices, alongside statutory, autonomous, and semi-autonomous institutions across the country, will observe holidays in accordance with this approved list.

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