Tarique talks to children, highlights importance of sports

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has spoken with a group of children and teenagers about sports after attending Friday prayers at the Central Mosque of the Bangladesh Navy in Banani.

Additional Press Secretary Atikur Rahman Ruman shared the information, saying the prime minister interacted with the children after completing his Jummah prayers on Friday.

“On Friday, the prime minister offered prayers at the Navy Headquarters Central Jame Mosque. After Jummah prayers, he also spoke with some children and teenagers outside. He asked how they were doing and what sports they played,” Ruman said.

“He asked the children what games they liked and whether they played sports. Some said football, while others mentioned cricket. The Prime Minister also asked whether they played basketball or table tennis.”

The additional press secretary said the prime minister told the children that arrangements would be made to provide them with sports equipment.

“He then shook hands with them and bid them farewell, saying, ‘Okay, everyone, stay well,’” Ruman added.

Earlier, on Thursday, Tarique inaugurated the second season of Notun Kuri Sports at Khulna District Stadium.