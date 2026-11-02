November 02, 2026

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Covered van torched in Ashulia amid garment worker protests

Industrial Police say most garment factories in Ashulia have declared holidays as workers continue their wage protests

Covered van torched in Ashulia amid garment worker protests

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 02 Nov 2026, 03:07 PM

Updated : 02 Nov 2026, 03:07 PM

Police say a covered van has been set on fire in Savar’s Ashulia amid protests by garment factory workers demanding a minimum wage of 30,000 taka.

Police said that a covered van was set on fire during the protest.

Industrial Police-1 Superintendent of Police Md Mominul Islam Bhuiyan said, “A group of miscreants set fire to a covered van on the road in front of the ‘Nadi Filling Station’ in Narsinghpur around 12:15pm on Monday.”

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Most of the garment factories in the Narsinghpur, Nishchintapur and Kathgarh areas of Ashulia have declared holidays in the face of the protests.

However, neither Industrial Police nor factory owners were able to specify the exact number of factories that have declared holidays.

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