November 15, 2026

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Government plans 108km fence along Myanmar border to curb drug trafficking

Parliamentary committee recommends recommends enhanced border surveillance and probe into drug traders' financial transactions

Government plans 108km fence along Myanmar border to curb drug trafficking

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 15 Nov 2026, 11:09 PM

Updated : 15 Nov 2026, 11:09 PM

Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed has announced an initiative to construct a 108km fence along the Bangladesh-Myanmar border to prevent drug trafficking.

He made the remarks at a meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Home Affairs at parliament on Sunday, according to a statement issued by the Parliament Secretariat.

During the meeting, Salahuddin emphasised the importance of identifying the sources of drug production, supply, and trafficking, and taking legal action to shut them down.

Additionally, the committee chair recommended investigating the financial networks involved in the drug trade, as well as tracing the flow of funds generated through these criminal activities.

The meeting included discussions on identifying border areas and routes within Bangladesh that are most vulnerable to the entry of illicit drugs.

Discussions also focused on enhancing surveillance and conducting drives coordinated among the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), the Coast Guard, police, and the Department of Narcotics Control, to curb drug smuggling.

The parliamentary committee also recommended ensuring the prompt allocation of necessary funds to combat drug-related crimes.

During the meeting, Parliament Whip Rakibul Islam stressed the importance of increasing the use of modern technology along the border, saying: “We must ensure the deployment of state-of-the-art technology at the border, much like in developed nations, and expand the effective use of drone surveillance.”

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