November 15, 2026

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business & Economy
Features
Others
Recent News

Messi beats Mbappe, Kane and Yamal to Vantix award

At 39, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner continues to outshine a new generation of football stars

Messi beats Mbappe, Kane and Yamal to Vantix award
Football - International Friendly - Argentina v Benin - Estadio Monumental, Buenos Aires, Argentina - Oct 6, 2026 Argentina's Lionel Messi acknowledges fans following his final international match REUTERS/Matias Baglietto

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 15 Nov 2026, 10:36 PM

Updated : 15 Nov 2026, 10:36 PM

Lionel Messi has added another individual honour to his extraordinary collection, with Vantix Magazine naming him its best footballer of 2026 ahead of a star-studded field.

The Canadian publication announced the Argentina captain as its choice in a post on X, placing him ahead of Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane, Michael Olise and Lamine Yamal.

At 39, Messi remains a force in attack, producing goals and assists for Inter Miami while continuing to deliver on the international stage.

He has scored 26 goals and provided 17 assists in MLS this year, winning the league’s Golden Boot for a second consecutive season and remaining in contention for its MVP award.

His World Cup campaign with Argentina was another standout. Messi scored eight goals and provided four assists in eight appearances as the defending champions reached the final.

The Vantix recognition adds to a remarkable run of honours in 2026. Messi earned his 18th selection in the FIFPRO Men’s World 11, extending his record number of appearances in the players’ team of the year.

He also received the Princess of Asturias Award for Sports, one of the most prestigious distinctions in international sport.

The latest accolade offers another measure of Messi’s enduring influence, even as a younger generation led by Mbappe and Yamal makes its mark on the game.

Related Stories
Argentina begin life after Messi with 28-man squad
Argentina begin life after Messi with 28-man squad
Messi honoured with plant tribute
Messi honoured with plant tribute
Messi scores in tearful Argentina farewell
Messi scores in tearful Argentina farewell
Messi signs off for Argentina in tears
Messi signs off for Argentina in tears
Read More
Vantix names Messi 2026’s best footballer
Vantix names Messi 2026’s best footballer
Alice Huang left Megaspeed last August, firm says
Alice Huang left Megaspeed last August, firm says
Bangladesh places 11th in Eurovision Asia debut
Bangladesh places 11th in Eurovision Asia debut
‘Arrange the money’: gunmen tell Rampura internet firm
‘Arrange the money’: gunmen tell Rampura internet firm
Read More
Opinion

Shoumik Hassin

In defence of a hated Booker Prize winner
Shoumik Hassin

Md Hasnain

Save the soil, save the nation
Md Hasnain

Mahmud Bin Morshad

Why Turkiye, Pakistan will not fight Saudi’s war
Mahmud Bin Morshad

Mohammad Rabiul Alam

The need for a strong data privacy culture
Mohammad Rabiul Alam
Read More