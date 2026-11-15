Messi beats Mbappe, Kane and Yamal to Vantix award

Lionel Messi has added another individual honour to his extraordinary collection, with Vantix Magazine naming him its best footballer of 2026 ahead of a star-studded field.

The Canadian publication announced the Argentina captain as its choice in a post on X, placing him ahead of Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane, Michael Olise and Lamine Yamal.

At 39, Messi remains a force in attack, producing goals and assists for Inter Miami while continuing to deliver on the international stage.

𝐖𝐈𝐍𝐍𝐄𝐑: 2026 HONOUR for Footballer of the Year goes to Lionel Messi 🇦🇷👏⚽️🪄 The full Honours 2026 editorial citations publish tomorrow. #Honours2026 #VantixMagazine https://t.co/PyFB6kf1nW — Vantix Magazine (@vantixmag) November 14, 2026

He has scored 26 goals and provided 17 assists in MLS this year, winning the league’s Golden Boot for a second consecutive season and remaining in contention for its MVP award.

His World Cup campaign with Argentina was another standout. Messi scored eight goals and provided four assists in eight appearances as the defending champions reached the final.

The Vantix recognition adds to a remarkable run of honours in 2026. Messi earned his 18th selection in the FIFPRO Men’s World 11, extending his record number of appearances in the players’ team of the year.

He also received the Princess of Asturias Award for Sports, one of the most prestigious distinctions in international sport.

The latest accolade offers another measure of Messi’s enduring influence, even as a younger generation led by Mbappe and Yamal makes its mark on the game.